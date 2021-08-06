Support Local Businesses
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT
(WYMT) - Three businesses in Kentucky are under investigation after law enforcement was tipped that the businesses were providing illegal human trafficking and other crimes.

Those other crimes include illegal immigration, promoting prostitution, providing sexual services for compensation, and operating without a license.

Those three businesses were located in Somerset, Lexington, and Elizabethtown.

A multi-site law enforcement operation took place after federal and local agents received complains and tips from locals. Search warrant operations were conducted at each location on July 28, 2021. Customer information was identified. Both State and Federal investigations are ongoing.

If you have information to report for these locations or others, please contact the KSP at 1-800-222-5555 or the FBI at 502-263-6000.

Those three locations are:

- K1 Spa

4458 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY 42501

- J Spa

153 Patchen Dr Ste 39, Lexington, KY 40517

-Sunny Spa

4000 N. Dixie Highway, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Agencies involved included the Kentucky State Police, Lexington Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

