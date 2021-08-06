Support Local Businesses
Louisville Catholic school students, staff required to wear masks

Catholic schools across Kentucky will go back to school in August.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For students, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, the Archdiocese of Louisville Elementary Catholic Schools has made masks mandatory in schools and on school buses.

Superintendent Dr. Mary Beth Bowling issued guidelines on preventing the spread of COVID-19 and its highly contagious Delta variant over the next school year.

Unless there is continuous close contact with unvaccinated people outdoors, masks will not be required. In the case of outdoor sports, no masks are needed either.

School buses will have assigned seating to improve contact tracing.

If exposed to COVID-19, students, teachers, and staff members who are not fully vaccinated will be required to quarantine. Also, visitors who have not been fully vaccinated will be limited in school buildings.

Bowling said the guidelines may be lifted or revised in the future if necessary.

School begins on Aug. 18.

Read the full notice from the Archdiocese of Louisville Elementary Catholic Schools below.

