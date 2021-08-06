Support Local Businesses
Louisville restaurant to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining

People can show photos of their vaccination cards.
People can show photos of their vaccination cards.(Olivia Russell- WAVE 3)
By Olivia Russell
Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some employers and colleges are starting to require the COVID-19 vaccine; and now, a Louisville restaurant is jumping on board.

CC’s Low-Carb Kitchen is following the example set in New York City; people must show proof of vaccination in order to sit inside the downtown restaurant. The requirement will start Wednesday.

Owner Corey Milliman said the decision is personal after his entire staff got the virus. He said he’s still dealing with long-hauler symptoms several months later.

“I don’t want to be responsible for somebody losing a family member,” he said. “So we want to protect our staff, we want to protect our families, we want to protect our customers.”

If you want to sit inside, you’ll need to show vaccination proof or a negative COVID test from the past 48 hours. The patio is open to all other customers.

Milliman said the response online has been mixed. His Facebook post elicited hundreds of comments overnight. He knows he’s in the spotlight as one of the first restaurants in the city to do this.

“A lot of the feedback I’ve seen is ‘We will come because you’re doing this,’” he said. “I know we’ll lose some customers, we’ll gain some customers. But in the end, we’re just creating a safe environment for everybody.”

All ticketing and reservation systems are being modified to accommodate the requirement. People can also show photos of their vaccination cards.

