Man charged with assault in woman’s shooting

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a woman.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Tuts Road in Shepherdsville. An arrest report by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office says the victim told deputies James Bell, 65, of Shepherdsville, had fired at her three time, hitting her once in the shoulder.

Bell is charged with one count of assault-domestic violence and was booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center.

The wounded woman was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. She is expected to recover.

After obtaining a search warrant, police recovered a firearm inside the home and said there was blood found inside the bedroom.

