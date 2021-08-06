Support Local Businesses
New Offense Brings New Hope at UK Media Day

UK Media Day
UK Media Day(Kendrick Haskins)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky is thinking SEC Championship game, and while it’s a tall order, it certainly seems more achievable now than ever before.

For the first time in two years we had a normal UK football media day. Of course we got the team picture and plenty of interviews. One of the main topics of discussion this afternoon was that new offense being installed. “It was just kind of getting their overall general football knowledge down to see where they were at, and what we needed to add from there,” said first year offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

So far, it’s a big hit with the offense. Returning leading rusher, Chris Rodriguez says he can’t wait to show how dangerous this new offense can be. “You know, I’m pretty sure I can speak for all of us, we love it. We watched Sean McVeigh and him teach it to the rest of his players and what not, but I like it. I love it,” said Rodriguez.

With the departure of Terry Wilson there is a quarterback battle here at UK. Head coach, Mark Stoops says he doesn’t know exactly when he’s going to name a starter. He said he would rather get it right than announce it early. “We do feel like there’s quality depth maybe for the first time. You go all the way down and have four or five guys that you feel confident they can play football at this level,” said Stoops.

