Nightingale 5K run honors nurse killed in accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fundraiser has been scheduled to honor a UofL nurse killed in a hunting accident.

Friends and family say Steve Bolton was loved by patients, staff and anyone who crossed his path.

Since his death, they created a fund in his name to raise money for education for the nursing staff at UofL Hospital.

Bolton’s daughter said Friday that his dedication to taking care of others showed both inside and outside of work.

“I think that really stems from the love for his profession,” Erika Bolton said. “That was his passion, taking care of other people, and helping them and making, you know, the world a better, safer place.”

The 2nd annual Nightingale 5K at UofL’s Shelby Campus is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.

