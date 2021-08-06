Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Officials: 5 children home alone die in Illinois fire

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Five children all younger than 10 who were left home without an adult died in a fire early Friday at an apartment building in southwestern Illinois, officials said.

Fire crews were called to the building in East St. Louis before 3 a.m. and reported finding two children already dead inside a bedroom. The three other children were unconscious on the floor of the kitchen, officials said, and two of them were pronounced dead once they were taken outside, according to East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan.

The fifth child was taken to a hospital and later died. The children ranged in age from 2 to 9 years old and all belonged to the same family. Their names were not immediately released.

“The guys are taking it pretty hard,” McClellan told reporters of his firefighters.

The children’s mother had left the home to pick up another adult from work and returned to find the building on fire, McClellan said. She entered the building several times in an effort to rescue the children, he said.

The cause of the fire in East St. Louis, which is located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri, is under investigation. Seven other families were displaced by the fire, officials said, but they weren’t home when the fire broke out.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Wyandotte shooting investigation underway; victim rushed to hospital
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Boy rushed to hospital after being shot several times in Louisville
Brandenburg police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in the Ohio River and trying...
2 bodies found in Ohio River possibly connected to abandoned boat
According to investigators, on July 29, Dillon Burgan walked into the woods behind a friend’s...
Southern Indiana man found dead in woods

Latest News

A local 23-year-old is not going home to his family after losing his long battle with COVID...
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Search warrants served in human trafficking investigation
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history
Thursday night, August 5, 2021
Thursday night, August 5, 2021