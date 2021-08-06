Renewed push aimed at getting Christopher’s Law on the books

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Right now, there is a push in Kentucky to regulate bouncers at bars and clubs.

It would require bouncers to get training and be certified.

This comes after 35-year-old Christopher McKinney was killed last year after being punched at a bar in the Highlands.

“What happened to Christopher was unwarranted,” McKinney’s widower, Nicholas Clark, said.

LMPD said its investigation shows McKinney was being escorted out of Nowhere Bar in the Highlands, for unruly behavior, and that’s when witnesses said he and a bouncer got into a brief altercation that led to McKinney being knocked out.

“It didn’t seem like he was fighting the bouncers back a whole lot,” an eyewitness said. “The bouncer was just like, one punch and knocked him out.”

McKinney died at University Hospital a short time later.

“The bouncer who killed Christopher was under the influence at the time; he admitted that to police,” Clark said.

It is important to note that the bouncer was never charged. Commonwealth Attorney Jeff Cooke said that after investigating, charges are not appropriate.

It’s this pain and life loss that Clark is working to stop from happening to anyone ever again.

“He was not a violent person,” he said. “He was the most kindhearted human being you would ever meet.”

Clark reached out to Kentucky Rep. Lisa Willner for help; she represents District 35.

“As we educate people about why this bill is needed, I think we will continue to pick up support,” Willner said. “And hopefully get it across the finish line.”

She added that there are no standards for bar security, and there are no training requirements, all which she said needs to change.

“There needs to be standards so that what happened to Christopher never happens to another person in the state of Kentucky,” Willner said.

Willner said the bill currently has bi-partisan support. She and Clark are working on a revised version of the bill.

It will be filed when session opens again next year.

