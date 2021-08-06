Support Local Businesses
Search warrants served in human trafficking investigation

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown business was one of three locations targeted as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Kentucky State Police and federal agencies served search warrants at each of the locations - K1 Spa in Somerset, J Spa in Lexington and Sunny Spa, located at 4000 N. Dixie Highway in Elizabethtown.

The search warrants were issued after complaints were received related to human trafficking, along with illegal immigration, promotion of prostitution, pay for sex services and operating without a license.

Investigations by state and federal agencies are ongoing. If you have information about the activity at these or other locations, call KSP at 1-800-222-5555 or the FBI at 502-263-6000.

