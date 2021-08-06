Security company owner talks hardships of the job after off-duty deputy’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Shirley, 26, was ambushed and killed off-duty on Dixie Highway while working security at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in the early morning hours of Aug. 5. The identity of his killer is still unknown.

When he wasn’t on duty for JSCO, Shirley worked as a security guard, something police officers often do on the side to make more money.

Police said the Deputy Brandon Shirley was inside of his unmarked vehicle when someone walked up and shot him.

Francis Beifuss, Jarl Security’s owner, says officers and military personnel transition smoothly into security jobs because of the skills they’ve developed throughout their careers. He said, however, that with jobs like Shirley’s early in the morning at the car lot, security companies have fewer backup resources.

It’s an inherently risky job Shirley swore in to do about two years ago.

“A 26-year-old man who is trying to make a better life for himself, his family, by working extra hours — killed in a senseless act of violence,” Beifuss said.

While Shirley wasn’t on duty, he still felt the call to continue to protect and serve. On Thursday morning, it cost him his life.

According to Beifuss, Shirley is the kind of person security companies would jump at the chance to hire.

“It takes a lot of time, a lot of study, a lot of training to get to be at a professional level,” Beifuss said. “Most of the guys and gals who do that do it because they derive a lot of meaning from protecting people.”

Biefuss, who has over a decade of combat experience, knows how exhaustive security detail can be, especially on overnight shifts like Shirley was on when he was killed.

“It’s a constant battle for anyone who works in the field,” he said. “Fighting complacency, that’s something we drive home every day, ‘Hey, eyes up, ears open.’ Every night, every day. It gets tiring trying to maintain that level of vigilance.”

Shirley is now one of the 83 officers who have died in the line of duty so far this year in the United States.

