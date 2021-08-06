Support Local Businesses
Stewart wins 18th Louisville District Match Play Tournament

By Kent Taylor
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Susan Stewart won her first Louisville District Match Play title in 1985, 37 years later she won the tournament for the 18th time on Friday at Lake Forest Country Club.

Stewart parred the par 3 13th hole for a 6 & 5 win over Carolyn Kinsolving.

“I guess I’ve been, I guess kind of chasing Louise’s record for a number of years now and It’s just, it’s mindboggling to me what she did and what she accomplished in this game and to even think that I’m in the same category with that is pretty spectacular,” Stewart said.

Louise Wilson won the tournament 21 times from 1957 to 2003. This was the 69th year for the event, which first teed off in 1953.

“I learned, and I’ve always given Louise Wilson credit for my ability to play this game because I played with her and against he so many times and learned so much from watching her,” Stewart said. “Just watching really great players manage their way around a golf course, it’s huge. I feel like that’s kind of where my game is today as opposed to the first year when I won this, in 1985. I was 24 years old. I had just gotten married and my game back then was just hit it as far as you can and hope that it ends up in a good spot, but now it’s total game management.”

Wilson was at the course on Friday and said this about Stewart’s chances of catching her.

“Well if she can play ok in her 70′s, she might do it,” Wilson said with a chuckle.

Stewart plays at Audubon Country Club and the University of Louisville Golf Club.

