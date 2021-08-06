Sunrise Olympics: Phylicia and Brian ‘rock’ the Olympics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sport climbing joined the Olympics in 2016. The last climb for the 2021 Olympics is Friday.

WAVE 3 News reporter Phylicia Ashley took a run for the gold in the Sunrise Olympics against anchor Brian Shlonsky. He attempted to give her a “climb” for her money.

Brian, with gelled hair and leather jacket imprints, took on the unstoppable reporter and sunrise Olympian Phylicia. Their trainers were Patrick Perdue and Seth Pierce from Climb Nulu.

“A lot of people have the big fear of the height and falling so being able to mentally overcome that is probably one of the biggest hurdles in climbing,” Perdue said.

Two fears in one - sounds perfect right? Climb Nulu athletes Perdue and Pierce are pros at both. Brian and Phylicia, well they are armatures.

“Its hours, multiple days a week to be an Olympian,” Perdue said.

Perdue said the Olympic platform helped boost the economy in climbing areas like Red River Gorge.

“It has really helped climbing take off and become more mainstream,” Perdue said.

The competitors also took off, starting with campusing.

“That just works on your contact strength with your fingers, your ability to go up, hold it and latch it,” Perdue said.

They then took on the beginners’ wall, learning all about different holds.

“If you can get your hand in it it’s called a jug,” Perdue said. “Smaller ones that are like crips, then you can have a sloper these green ones.”

The three disciplines in climbing include speed, bouldering and lead climbing. Brian and Phylicia tried all, failed some and took off in another before the true competition.

“I let Phylicia choose our final wall here they looked pretty similar,” Brian said. “They look pretty good right, well this one looked similar right until I realize I have to go all the way up there and now I’m scared.”

“In my defense, he works out every day,” Phylicia said.

Pierce said most climbers spend 30 to 40 seconds mapping out their path from the ground to get the beta of the moves and save energy. The competitors didn’t, which explains a lot.

When do you know training is over for the day? If you ask Phylicia and Brian they’ll tell you it’s when you can’t move. The professional second that.

