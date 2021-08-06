Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

UK to require masks indoors on campus; regular testing for unvaccinated students

Beginning Monday, masks will be required inside of all UK’s indoor spaces, including both our...
Beginning Monday, masks will be required inside of all UK’s indoor spaces, including both our academic and medical campuses, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mask will be required at the University of Kentucky.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, masks will be required inside of all UK’s indoor spaces, including both of the academic and medical campuses, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.

If you are in an office meeting with someone, and you both have been vaccinated, a mask is not required.

Similarly, if a student is in a residence hall room and is with their roommate or has a guest, and everyone is vaccinated, a mask is not required.

However, in hallways and gathering areas, conference rooms and lobbies where people come together, masks should be worn by everyone, irrespective of vaccination status.

Masks are not required for anyone alone in indoor or outdoor spaces. However, unvaccinated individuals should wear masks outside when around other people.

Students who are not vaccinated will take an entry test in the coming days. They also will be tested on a regular basis throughout the school year until they are vaccinated or provide the university with verification of that status.

Unvaccinated students must also continue to fill out the daily health screener.

UK President Eli Capilouto says if cases are on the decline, he hopes to get rid of the mask requirement.

Capilouto says he wants to be clear, he says the vaccine is “our best tool.” While he says masks add another layer of protection, he says nothing compares to getting vaccinated.

According to UK, more than 70 percent of students, faculty and staff are vaccinated. The goal is for more than 80 percent to have had their doses early in the academic year.

Capilouto says they will also be considering mandatory vaccines and mandatory testing on a regular basis for staff and faculty. On Wednesday, UK HealthCare, along with other major health systems in Kentucky, announced that vaccines are required for the vast majority of employees.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Wyandotte shooting investigation underway; victim rushed to hospital
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Boy rushed to hospital after being shot several times in Louisville
Brandenburg police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in the Ohio River and trying...
2 bodies found in Ohio River possibly connected to abandoned boat
According to investigators, on July 29, Dillon Burgan walked into the woods behind a friend’s...
Southern Indiana man found dead in woods

Latest News

Search warrants served in human trafficking investigation
Thursday night, August 5, 2021
Thursday night, August 5, 2021
When he wasn’t on duty for JSCO, Deputy Brandon Shirley worked as a security guard, something...
Security company owner talks hardships of the job after off-duty deputy’s death
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot in his unmarked vehicle while...
Off-duty deputy fatally shot in Louisville
A notice issued by the county health officer said the student mask mandate cannot be put into...
Floyd County student mask mandate pending, won’t go into effect Friday