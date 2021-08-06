Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

UofL, UK to require masks indoors

Masks will be required indoors on the University of Louisville campus.
Masks will be required indoors on the University of Louisville campus.(Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Masks will be required indoors on the University of Louisville campus.

UofL tweeted about the mask mandate Friday stating masks would be required in public, indoor settings beginning on Aug. 9.

The University of Kentucky also stated masks would be required inside of all the university’s indoor spaces, including both of the academic and medical campuses, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status, beginning on Aug. 9.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Boy rushed to hospital after being shot several times in Louisville
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Wyandotte shooting investigation underway; victim rushed to hospital
Brandenburg police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in the Ohio River and trying...
2 bodies found in Ohio River possibly connected to abandoned boat
According to investigators, on July 29, Dillon Burgan walked into the woods behind a friend’s...
Southern Indiana man found dead in woods

Latest News

James Bell, 65, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with one count of assault in connection with...
Man charged with assault in woman’s shooting
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
Deputy killed in ‘targeted’ shooting to be laid to rest Wednesday; $50K reward being offered by FBI, ATF
More than 65,000 students will be picked up by JCPS bus drivers when classes start Wednesday....
JCPS lays out plans for buses, bus drivers ahead of school year
Phylicia Ashley and Brian Shlonsky
Sunrise Olympics: Phylicia and Brian ‘rock’ the Olympics