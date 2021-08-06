Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash

The 2 billion-year-old rock was removed Friday
Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.(WMTV-TV/Curt Lenz)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large crane and grounds crew arrived at the University of Wisconsin early Friday morning to move a 70-ton rock that sat near the Observatory Drive scenic overlook.

The rock, formerly known as Chamberlin Rock, was being taken off-campus following an initiative last June by the Wisconsin Black Student Union and Wunk Sheek to remove it because a nickname given to the boulder is a racial slur.

It was referred to as a derogatory name in a Wisconsin State Journal story in the 1920s, at a time when the Ku Klux Klan was active on campus.

In a statement released Thursday, the university explained, “[r]emoving the rock as a monument in a prominent location prevents further harm to our community while preserving the rock’s educational and research value for current and future scholars.”

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.(WMTV-TV/Curt Lenz)

Chamberlin Rock, which is believed to be over two billion years old, was described by the university as a large pre-Cambrian-era glacial erratic. It was named for Thomas Chamberlin, a geologist who served as university president from 1887 to 1892.

In November, the university’s Campus Planning Committee recommended moving the rock to Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who later signed off on the proposal. It will now be deposited on university-owned land near Lake Kegonsa.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Boy rushed to hospital after being shot several times in Louisville
People can show photos of their vaccination cards.
Louisville restaurant to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining
An 18-month-old baby was run over by a lawn mower nearly a month ago and is now recovering at...
Elizabethtown baby loses leg after lawnmower accident
People not wearing masks were not being denied entry or being told to leave either by the...
Visitors ignore ‘No mask, no entry’ rule at Kentucky Expo Center
Brandenburg police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in the Ohio River and trying...
2 bodies found in Ohio River identified; connection to abandoned boat unknown

Latest News

In June, the mask mandate ended in Kentucky. Now the Governor is asking for masks in public...
Gov. Beshear pushes for facemasks indoors
Thornbury was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man
The Louisville Zoo said Fitz is only the second elephant born within the zoo in its 50-year...
Happy birthday! Louisville Zoo celebrates as Fitz the elephant turns 2
The Louisville Zoo said Fitz is only the second elephant born within the zoo in its 50-year...
Happy birthday! Louisville Zoo celebrates as Fitz the elephant turns 2
The shooting was called in around 11:15 a.m. Saturday to the 4300 block of Taylor Boulevard.
Man shot multiple times in Iroquois neighborhood, police investigating