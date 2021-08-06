Support Local Businesses
'We've had enough tragedy': Fallen LMPD officer's father says loss of Deputy Shirley is heartbreaking

LMPD Officer Nick Rodman died serving his community in 2017. He was friends with fallen JCSO...
LMPD Officer Nick Rodman died serving his community in 2017. He was friends with fallen JCSO Deputy Brandon Shirley.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Shirley was proud to serve his city, someone who believed his badge could help him make a difference.

“Everybody who lives in the city (Louisville) knows that the city is not safe,” George Rodman told WAVE 3 News.

(Story continues below photo)

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot in his unmarked vehicle while...
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot in his unmarked vehicle while working security at a car lot.

Rodman, his two sons and Shirley stepped up to the plate by serving as law enforcement. That decision came with an unbearable cost to both families.

“I truly wish that I could take their pain away because I know what they are going through,” Rodman said.

Rodman lost his son Nick in 2017. He was an LMPD officer who died serving his community. Nick Rodman’s death impacted Shirley, who always wore his friend’s name on a bracelet.

“The only time was when (Shirley) was killed,” Rodman said. “That’s the first time he took that off.”

Rodman has spent the last couple of days with Shirley’s family during some of the worst moments a parent could go through.

“I sat in that room with them and sat back and watched them, you know, pick a casket, make arrangements for Cave Hill Cemetery,” he said fighting back tears. “You know, to bury their son, and they’re scared because whoever did this hasn’t been caught yet.”

Rodman said the pain is raw and real. Actions have impact, as does the hate and division he said must change before even more people become the victims of Louisville’s rising violence.

“I don’t want to leave this city,” Rodman said. “I don’t want to uproot my family. ... We’ve had enough tragedy in our life, everyone in Louisville for the last year and half, so let’s get together and get this done, whatever it takes.”

