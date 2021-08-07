Support Local Businesses
2 facing charges after kids, 12 animals found living in ‘deplorable conditions’

According to the sheriff’s office, all of the animals appeared to be in poor health and severely underweight.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dozen animals and two juveniles were rescued from a home in Bethel after Clermont County officials found them living in “deplorable conditions.”

Leonard and Jessica Saylor are facing charges of child endangerment and prohibitions concerning companion animals, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives and the Clermont County Animal Control found the juveniles and animals when they executed a search warrant at a home in the 2600 block of Spring Street.

The home had an “overwhelming odor” with garbage and feces covering the floors, according to court documents.

“You could not take a step without stepping into feces,” said Clermont County Dog Warden Erin Graul. “The living room itself was just a toilet for the dogs.”

A German Shepherd mix canine, 10 Husky-mix puppies and a cat were taken from the home.

Daisy, the adult, is the mother of the two sets of Husky-mix pups.

“She’s popping out puppies every six months,” Graul said.

Daisy was described as “shockingly emaciated” with its ribs visible and the hip bones “jutted out,” court records state.

Graul explains they had been aware of the Saylors house for awhile but did not know the extent of the alleged neglect.

“They said, ‘Oh, we’re feeding the dogs. She just doesn’t put on any weight,’” Graul said. “And while he was telling me this, she was ravenously, desperately trying to get to an empty Funyun wrapper.”

According to the sheriff’s office, all of the animals appeared to be in poor health and severely underweight.

Clermont County Animal Control is maintaining the custody and care of the animals.

The kids were turned over to their grandparents, the sheriff’s office said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

