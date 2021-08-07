Amazon resumes mask mandate in warehouses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - The world’s largest online retailer is making a big announcement regarding COVID safety protocols. A mask mandate was announced at Amazon that will impact a lot of folks in Kentucky and Indiana.

Masks are back for Amazon’s warehouse employees in the US. The online retailer says workers need to start wearing masks again on Monday, even if they’re vaccinated.

The move comes one day after Amazon said it would delay its office return date for corporate employees until early next year. The back-to-back announcements highlight how one of America’s largest employers is rethinking its coronavirus policies in the face of rising infections linked to the Delta variant.

In May, Amazon told warehouse workers they could ditch their masks indoors if they were fully vaccinated. The new mask mandate applies to all U.S. Amazon sites, including where state and local guidance doesn’t require face masks.

A growing number of big companies have shifted their policies for corporate and frontline workers as the pandemic has worsened, in some cases requiring vaccinations. For now, Amazon does not appear to be taking that step.

