Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Club K9 grand opening ‘cuts the leash’ on free roaming dog bar

A new place for furry friends and their owners to kick back, relax and have some fun is now...
A new place for furry friends and their owners to kick back, relax and have some fun is now open to the public.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new place for furry friends and their owners to kick back, relax and have some fun is now open to the public.

Club K9, located at 9316 Taylorsville Road, hosted a grand opening event Saturday afternoon, letting dog owners and their dogs roam around and grab a drink or a bite to eat.

The owners said the location is “one of a kind,” offering a place for dogs to roam free with an over 7,000 square feet indoor dog park, as well as an outdoor park, splash pad and dog wash station.

“Our customers that have been here have absolutely enjoyed every minute of it,” co-owner Marilyn Parker said. “They said their dogs had a great time and they will keep coming back.”

Parker owns the dog park along with her daughter Lauren, who said the project is a “dream come true.”

In attendance for Saturday’s opening event was Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf, who welcomed the new dog park within the community.

“This was a landscaping area, and the fact that Lauren and Marilyn Parker had the creativity and the initiative and the drive to take this to what it is today, it’s fantastic,” Dieruf said.

For more information on Club K9, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-month-old baby was run over by a lawn mower nearly a month ago and is now recovering at...
Elizabethtown baby loses leg after lawnmower accident
People not wearing masks were not being denied entry or being told to leave either by the...
Visitors ignore ‘No mask, no entry’ rule at Kentucky Expo Center
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Boy rushed to hospital after being shot several times in Louisville
People can show photos of their vaccination cards.
Louisville restaurant to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining
A serious injury collision was reported at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin...
Driver sent to hospital after being rescued by officers from burning vehicle

Latest News

The Louisville Zoo said Fitz is only the second elephant born within the zoo in its 50-year...
Happy birthday! Louisville Zoo celebrates as Fitz the elephant turns 2
The Louisville Zoo said Fitz is only the second elephant born within the zoo in its 50-year...
Happy birthday! Louisville Zoo celebrates as Fitz the elephant turns 2
The shooting was called in around 11:15 a.m. Saturday to the 4300 block of Taylor Boulevard.
Man shot multiple times in Iroquois neighborhood, police investigating
A serious injury collision was reported at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin...
Driver sent to hospital after being rescued by officers from burning vehicle