Driver sent to hospital after being rescued by officers from burning vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single-vehicle collision in south Louisville early Saturday morning sent one driver to the hospital in critical condition, Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a serious injury collision was reported at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin Parkway just before 6 a.m.

Investigation revealed the female driver was traveling at high speeds southbound on Algonquin Parkway when she lost control near the intersection of Winkler Avenue.

Police said the vehicle struck a utility pole before catching fire.

Three officers were able to rescue the driver who was trapped inside the burning vehicle, Smiley confirmed.

The woman was sent to University Hospital where she is currently listed with serious injuries. One of the officers involved in the rescue drove himself to a local hospital where he received minor injuries rescuing the driver.

Police said investigation is ongoing at this time.

