Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Driver sent to hospital after being rescued by officers from burning vehicle

A serious injury collision was reported at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin...
A serious injury collision was reported at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin Parkway just before 6 a.m.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single-vehicle collision in south Louisville early Saturday morning sent one driver to the hospital in critical condition, Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a serious injury collision was reported at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin Parkway just before 6 a.m.

Investigation revealed the female driver was traveling at high speeds southbound on Algonquin Parkway when she lost control near the intersection of Winkler Avenue.

Police said the vehicle struck a utility pole before catching fire.

Three officers were able to rescue the driver who was trapped inside the burning vehicle, Smiley confirmed.

The woman was sent to University Hospital where she is currently listed with serious injuries. One of the officers involved in the rescue drove himself to a local hospital where he received minor injuries rescuing the driver.

Police said investigation is ongoing at this time.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Boy rushed to hospital after being shot several times in Louisville
People can show photos of their vaccination cards.
Louisville restaurant to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Search warrants served in human trafficking investigation

Latest News

Officers were sent to the 4300 block of South Third Street around 3:30 a.m. on reports of a...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in Wilder Park neighborhood
The Shirley family invited the community Deputy Brandon Shirley served, protected, and shared...
Vigil for slain Jefferson County deputy held in Fairdale
People not wearing masks were not being denied entry or being told to leave either by the...
Visitors ignore ‘No mask, no entry’ rule at Kentucky Expo Center
Jeffersontown PD Chief Rick Sanders dismissed Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s claims that the...
Fischer insists Louisville is safe in contentious radio interview