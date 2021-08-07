Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Elizabethtown baby loses leg after lawnmower accident

An 18-month-old baby was run over by a lawn mower nearly a month ago and is now recovering at...
An 18-month-old baby was run over by a lawn mower nearly a month ago and is now recovering at Norton Children's Hospital.(WAVE)
By Faith King
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-month-old baby was seriously injured nearly a month ago when he was hit by his father mowing the lawn. The child is currently recovering at Norton Children’s Hospital.

It happened on July 15 when James Evans was working in the yard. His wife, Jessica Evans, said she immediately went into action when she heard her baby screaming.

“It clicked in my head, they only have half of gallon of blood in them at this age,” she said of those first terrifying moments. “Flip him upside down and keep the blood near the heart and the head.”

Initially, their son was behind a gate on the balcony. He opened it and was knocked down by their startled family dog before being hit by the mower.

After the Evans said they took the extra steps to prevent any more blood loss, the couple and their baby were flown to Norton Children’s hospital.

Russell Evans has lost a leg and three toes from his other foot, but despite this, they said he’s still the same happy, energetic, strong baby he’s always been.

“He’s already crawling around, giving the girls issues,” Jessica Evans said. “And he wants to snap their little masks and look at their face and he’s doing a lot better. It’s just he’s going to be a little different and that’s OK.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help with medical bills and other equipment Russell Evans will need moving forward. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Boy rushed to hospital after being shot several times in Louisville
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Search warrants served in human trafficking investigation
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Brandenburg police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in the Ohio River and trying...
2 bodies found in Ohio River identified; connection to abandoned boat unknown

Latest News

agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
Search warrants served in human trafficking investigation
Army Fifth Corps (V Corps) welcomes Polish Maj. Gen. Adam Joks and Brig. Gen. Matthew Van...
V Corps welcomes two new deputy commanding generals to Fort Knox
Employees of Baptist Health Hardin protested outside of the hospital on August 4, 2021 over a...
Baptist Health employees protest COVID vaccine mandate