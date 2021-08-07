Elizabethtown baby loses leg after lawnmower accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-month-old baby was seriously injured nearly a month ago when he was hit by his father mowing the lawn. The child is currently recovering at Norton Children’s Hospital.

It happened on July 15 when James Evans was working in the yard. His wife, Jessica Evans, said she immediately went into action when she heard her baby screaming.

“It clicked in my head, they only have half of gallon of blood in them at this age,” she said of those first terrifying moments. “Flip him upside down and keep the blood near the heart and the head.”

Initially, their son was behind a gate on the balcony. He opened it and was knocked down by their startled family dog before being hit by the mower.

After the Evans said they took the extra steps to prevent any more blood loss, the couple and their baby were flown to Norton Children’s hospital.

Russell Evans has lost a leg and three toes from his other foot, but despite this, they said he’s still the same happy, energetic, strong baby he’s always been.

“He’s already crawling around, giving the girls issues,” Jessica Evans said. “And he wants to snap their little masks and look at their face and he’s doing a lot better. It’s just he’s going to be a little different and that’s OK.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help with medical bills and other equipment Russell Evans will need moving forward. To donate, click here.

