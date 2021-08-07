FORECAST: Hot, humid weekend with small rain chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend

Small storm chance on today, most stay dry

More heat, but also storm chances on the way for next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is going to be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s here in the city. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but most of the area remains dry.

Any isolated storm that’s still in the region around sunset will fade away before the overnight hours, leaving us with muggy lows in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Another hot and humid day Sunday! It’s going to be partly sunny with an even smaller storm chance than Saturday. Highs will reach into the lower 90s in most spots.

Sunday night will be warmer and more humid than previous nights under a partly cloudy sky.

The heat continues to build into the beginning of next week with highs in the low to mid 90s. An approaching cold front brings increased rain chances to end next week.

