Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Hot, humid weekend with small rain chances

Saturday looks hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday looks hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.(Pexels)
By Justin Logan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend
  • Small storm chance on today, most stay dry
  • More heat, but also storm chances on the way for next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is going to be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s here in the city. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but most of the area remains dry.

Any isolated storm that’s still in the region around sunset will fade away before the overnight hours, leaving us with muggy lows in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Another hot and humid day Sunday! It’s going to be partly sunny with an even smaller storm chance than Saturday. Highs will reach into the lower 90s in most spots.

Sunday night will be warmer and more humid than previous nights under a partly cloudy sky.

The heat continues to build into the beginning of next week with highs in the low to mid 90s. An approaching cold front brings increased rain chances to end next week.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Boy rushed to hospital after being shot several times in Louisville
People can show photos of their vaccination cards.
Louisville restaurant to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Search warrants served in human trafficking investigation
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth

Latest News

More heat, but also storm chances on the way for next week
Grab-N-Go: Friday night, Aug. 6 forecast
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/3
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/3
VIDEO: WAVE 3 News Weather App Alerts
VIDEO: WAVE 3 News Weather App Alerts
A hazy sunrise captured on the WAVE 3 News SkyTrack camera.
Behind the Forecast: How wildfire smoke can be dangerous to your health