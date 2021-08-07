Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man

Thornbury was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
Thornbury was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.(Lexington Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

57-year-old Steven Thornbury suffers from a brain injury. Thornbury was last seen at his apartment on Crosby Drive around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

Thornbury is a white man. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 215 pounds, and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Thornbury may be heading to the Chinoe Road and Alumni Drive area.

Anyone who sees Thornbury or may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Boy rushed to hospital after being shot several times in Louisville
People can show photos of their vaccination cards.
Louisville restaurant to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining
An 18-month-old baby was run over by a lawn mower nearly a month ago and is now recovering at...
Elizabethtown baby loses leg after lawnmower accident
People not wearing masks were not being denied entry or being told to leave either by the...
Visitors ignore ‘No mask, no entry’ rule at Kentucky Expo Center
Brandenburg police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in the Ohio River and trying...
2 bodies found in Ohio River identified; connection to abandoned boat unknown

Latest News

In June, the mask mandate ended in Kentucky. Now the Governor is asking for masks in public...
Gov. Beshear pushes for facemasks indoors
The Louisville Zoo said Fitz is only the second elephant born within the zoo in its 50-year...
Happy birthday! Louisville Zoo celebrates as Fitz the elephant turns 2
The Louisville Zoo said Fitz is only the second elephant born within the zoo in its 50-year...
Happy birthday! Louisville Zoo celebrates as Fitz the elephant turns 2
The shooting was called in around 11:15 a.m. Saturday to the 4300 block of Taylor Boulevard.
Man shot multiple times in Iroquois neighborhood, police investigating