Greater Clark County Schools to require masks amid 70 positive student cases

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - In a note sent out to Greater Clark County School parents and guardians, the school system announced changes will be coming as 70 positive student cases have been confirmed.

Starting Monday, masks will be required in all GCCS buildings, according to the letter from the school system.

Superintendent Mark Laughner said within the first eight days of in-person instruction, schools have mitigated over 70 positive student cases of COVID.

The letter confirmed that there have been over 1,100 students completing a 14-day quarantine after contact tracing. There are around 10,300 students currently within the district.

This time last year, GCCS only reported 30 positive cases in August.

GCCS Return to School plan followed CDC, Indiana State Department of Education and Clark County Health Department guidance and strongly recommended face coverings, but not making them mandatory.

New guidance will follow the Clark County Color Rating, with options ranging from masks recommended to masks required based on number of cases in the county.

Currently, Clark County is in Orange status with rising numbers due to the Delta variant.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.