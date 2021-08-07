LMPD: Man shot and killed in Wilder Park neighborhood

Support Local Businesses
Officers were sent to the 4300 block of South Third Street around 3:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in a gas station parking lot in the Wilder Park neighborhood, according to police.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed officers were sent to the Circle K in the 4300 block of South Third Street around 3:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Police located one man in his early 20s to late 30s who had been shot multiple times. The victim was sent to University Hospital where he later died.

LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation at this time. There are currently no arrests in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

