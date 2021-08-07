Man shot multiple times in Iroquois neighborhood, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said one man has been sent to the hospital after he was shot multiple times in the Iroquois neighborhood on Saturday.

The shooting was called in around 11:15 a.m. to the 4300 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

Officers arrived and found a man in his early-to-mid 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to University Hospital, where police said his condition is undetermined at this time.

One person of interest has been detained for questioning, Smiley confirmed. LMPD continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

