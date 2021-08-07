Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Felix’s 11th medal comes in US runaway in 4x400 hurdles

Allyson Felix, of United States smiles after taking the bronze, in the final of women's...
Allyson Felix, of United States smiles after taking the bronze, in the final of women's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Francisco Seco | AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Allyson Felix won her 11th career Olympic medal Saturday, combining with her American teammates to finish the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory.

The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu was never in jeopardy in this one. Poland finished second, 3.68 seconds behind, and Jamaica finished third.

Felix, who became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 the night before, now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Of the 11 medals, seven are gold.

Paavo Nurmi of Finland holds the all-time mark with 12 medals from 1920-28.

The win came on McLaughlin’s 22nd birthday, and gave her another gold to go with the one she captured when she set a world record (51.46) in the 400-meter hurdles earlier in the week.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to report any information on a crime to...
Boy rushed to hospital after being shot several times in Louisville
People can show photos of their vaccination cards.
Louisville restaurant to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Search warrants served in human trafficking investigation

Latest News

The world’s largest online retailer is making a big announcement regarding COVID safety...
Amazon resumes mask mandate in warehouses
Five children dead after apartment fire in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Community holds vigil for kids killed in Ill. fire
Officers were sent to the 4300 block of South Third Street around 3:30 a.m. on reports of a...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in Wilder Park neighborhood
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, August 7, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, August 7, 2021
President Biden touts economic recovery, but expresses concern about delta variant Friday....
Biden warns delta surge could set back economy