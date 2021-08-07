Vigil for slain Jefferson County deputy held in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family shared memories over candlelight and prayer with an entire community as hundreds came out to support a slain Jefferson County deputy’s family on Friday night. The family invited the community Deputy Brandon Shirley served, protected, and shared memories with.

“He was ... the best man I’ve ever met in my life, and I’m not just saying that because he’s my son, but because he was,” Brian Shirley said through tears.

The choked-up father had tears streaming down his face, but pride beaming through his words as he spoke about his 26-year-old son.

“There’s nobody like him,” Brian Shirley said. “He never had a bad bone in his body. ... He didn’t just wear his badge; he had it pinned to his heart.”

A crowd of Brandon Shirley’s friends, family, and former teammates gathered for the vigil on Friday night to remember the impact he had on their lives.

“Even though Brandon graduated in 2013, these men walk on that diamond make the same noise to rally the team and raise moral and get something going,” his former coach at Fairdale High School, David Hicks, said.

The group recalled memories and past conversations about “Squirley Shirley,” all while grappling with his tragic death. A gunman shot and killed Brandon Shirley while he was working his second job working security at a car lot on Dixie Highway early Thursday morning.

“For somebody to walk in (and) take my son’s life for whatever reason — other than we know it’s on purpose — that’s the part we can’t digest,” Brian Shirley said. “If they had a chance to sit and talk to my son, they would’ve understood right away, and they wouldn’t have done this.”

Brandon Shirley’s family said they plan to create a memorial fund to support families of fallen officers, and the Jefferson County sheriff said the department will retire his badge number.

