Visitors ignore ‘No mask, no entry’ rule at Kentucky Expo Center

People not wearing masks were not being denied entry or being told to leave either by the...
People not wearing masks were not being denied entry or being told to leave either by the Kentucky Expo Center staff or NSRA event coordinators.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A “no mask, no entry” rule was imposed by Gov. Andy Beshear on all state buildings which includes the Kentucky Exposition Center.

However, what WAVE 3 News found Friday inside the Expo Center appeared to be a clear rejection of the requirement by attendees of the annual National Street Rod Association (NSRA) Street Rod Nationals event. Most indoor visitors were mask-less.

“We believe that people know what to do,” Kentucky Exposition Center spokesman Ian Cox said. “They know to do the right thing. If they’re not an exemption, exempt from the mask policy, they need to be wearing their mask.”

People not wearing masks were not being denied entry or being told to leave either by the Expo staff or NSRA event coordinators.

“We’re just trying to have an event, have a good time and do what we need to do,” Jim Rowlett, the NSRA marketing director, said. “And some people wear a mask, they want their own protection, some don’t.”

Street Rod Nationals participants expressed a lack of concern about the threats posed by the rapidly spreading COVID Delta variant.

“I don’t worry about it,” a man who was not vaccinated told WAVE 3 News. “I think I can take care of myself. If I need to stay back 6 foot, I can stay back 6 foot.”

Some were more cautious. Barb Vanbogelen of Michigan was among the minority wearing a mask indoors.

“They’re all our friends,” she said. “You want to make sure everybody is safe.”

According to Expo Center spokesman Ian Cox, officials will try to improve compliance before the Kentucky State Fair, which will draw more than half a million attendees in less than two weeks.

