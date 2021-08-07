Support Local Businesses
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus mother may be raising more children than any other present-day mother in the Chattahoochee Valley. While most moms are preparing to send one to three children back to school, this woman is getting three times that amount of kids ready for the classroom.

Energy is always high in this household as Jaquetta Hill has 17 children, 11 boys and six girls. Their ages range from three to 22 and there’s one on the way.

“We are a loving family, my kids are very close we wouldn’t have it no other way,” said Hill. “It’s never a boring moment we always have fun.”

Hill says, because she has such a big family, people assume her children are less fortunate. But, she says, their wants and needs are always met.

“For the most part, they pretty much had what the other kids had, if not more,” she explained.

Hill is a stay-at-home mom. She says, with suffering from diabetes and having to care for so many kids, working is not an option for her.

But one thing that’s for certain in their household are Sunday family dinners.

“Well, we love Sunday dinners. Sunday dinners to us are cooking or eating together. That’s our time that we talk, we bond,” Hill said.

And the price tag for these meals add up. “One dinner for us is about $200,” she explained.

Another pricey tab is school supplies. “Boys cost more than girls,” Hill expressed.

The elementary school children wear uniforms. “We’re happy about them uniforms,” Hill said.

Laughter and jokes is something you will always hear in Hill’s household. And 17-year-old Salathias thinks he’s the funniest. “My name is Junior and I’m the comedian of the family. I love making people laugh.”

Hill says she never imagined she would have 17 kids, but she says she wouldn’t trade it for the world.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

