Woman arrested in connection to shooting death of man in Wilder Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police announced an arrest has been made in connection to the death of a man in the Wilder Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

Coretta Hale, 26, from Louisville was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence, LMPD confirmed.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers were sent to the Circle K in the 4300 block of South Third Street around 3:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Police located one man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was sent to University Hospital where he later died.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the victim as 37-year-old Stephon Garner from Louisville.

According to an arrest report, police said Hale went back to the scene around 4:50 a.m. and told officers, “It’s me, I shot him.”

An eyewitness also pointed out the suspect, stating they saw Hale shoot the victim multiple times before driving off. The witness told police Hale was wearing a red Circle K shirt with black pants, police said.

The report stated video surveillance from the scene matched the description from the eyewitness. Police said Hale did not have the murder weapon when she turned herself in to police, the report states.

LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation at this time. Hale is currently booked at Metro Corrections.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

