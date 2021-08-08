Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting

Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled over. The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say one officer is dead and another is wounded following a shooting during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Police said at a news conference that the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people, two men and a woman, had been pulled over.

Police returned fire and one of the people in the vehicle was also wounded.

The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.

Police say two of the people who were in the vehicle are in custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People not wearing masks were not being denied entry or being told to leave either by the...
Visitors ignore ‘No mask, no entry’ rule at Kentucky Expo Center
An 18-month-old baby was run over by a lawn mower nearly a month ago and is now recovering at...
Elizabethtown baby loses leg after lawnmower accident
A serious injury collision was reported at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin...
Driver sent to hospital after being rescued by officers from burning vehicle
Coretta Hale, 26, from Louisville was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with...
Woman arrested in connection to shooting death of man in Wilder Park
The shooting was called in around 11:15 a.m. Saturday to the 4300 block of Taylor Boulevard.
Man shot multiple times in Iroquois neighborhood, police investigating

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday night, August 7, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday night, August 7, 2021
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing the end of a state impeachment inquiry.
Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case