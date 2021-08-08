Asmussen sets mark for most wins all-time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Hall of Fame trainer, Steve Asmussen, the all-time leader in wins at Churchill Downs, is now the all-time leader for North American racing. On Saturday at Saratoga, Asmussen captured the fifth race to move ahead of the late Dale Baird. Asmussen has now won 9, 446 races.

The 55-year-old Asmussen, whose first victory came in 1986, was humbled by the achievement.

“For it to unfold on Whitney Day at Saratoga, with a two-year-old that came through my mom and dad’s farm in Laredo, owned by my longtime client, the WInchells, God is great and continues to bless us”, said the trainer.

