Deadly collision on I-71 in Carroll County kills 1, injures 2

CARROLLTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating after a multi-vehicle collision in Carroll County on Saturday night kills one driver and injures another driver and passenger.

According to a release, KSP said officers responded to a collision on I-71 near mile marker 41 around 9:11 p.m. Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Corvette, driven by 41-year-old Scot Kraft of Dayton, Ohio, had impacted the guardrail face.

The Carroll County Coroner responded to the scene and pronounced Kraft dead at the scene, according to KSP.

Police said a Mini Cooper was also involved in the collision, driven by 40-year-old Martina Hobbs of Scottsburg, Indiana. Hobbs was transported to the hospital by Henry County EMS.

A passenger in the Mini Cooper, Larry Williams, 23, from Terre Haute, Indiana, did not receive medical treatment, police said.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by Henry County EMS, Carroll County EMS, Worthville Fire, and the Carroll County Coroner.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

