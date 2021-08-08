Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Fancy Farm festivities carry on without key political figures, Democrats hold counter-event in Louisville

James Comer's supporters take in the speeches at the 141st Fancy Farm picnic.
James Comer's supporters take in the speeches at the 141st Fancy Farm picnic.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs and WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The 141st Fancy Farm picnic took place in western Kentucky Saturday afternoon. The church fundraiser always attracts politicians from across the state with unique political speeches. But not all the usual suspects were in attendance this year.

“Let me begin by apologizing because for the first time in the history of the Fancy Farm, there are no democrats on the stage,” said U.S. Rep. James Comer Jr.

This year there will be no state-wide races on the ballot, so many politicians declined to go, like Governor Andy Beshear and Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.

Governor Beshear said he was worried the event could become a super-spreader event.

Democrats instead went to Louisville for a counter-event called “Fancy Vaxx,” which put the spotlight on the pandemic as opposed to politics.

“Louisville has less than 50% of people who have their full vaccinations,” said Virginia Woodward, chairwoman of the Louisville Democratic Party. “That is unacceptable. So, we pivoted within hours to doing this vaccination effort to get people out.”

Speeches were removed and a free vaccine clinic was the replacement. But Republicans weren’t pulling any punches for their opponents who spent the day promoting the jab.

″Andy Beshear couldn’t make it this year,” said Rep. Comer. “He decided to go to Louisville instead of beautiful west Kentucky. I really don’t blame him, Louisville is 20% of the population of Kentucky. Add Lexington, that’s another 10%, that makes 30%. And that’s about the percentage of voters he will get if he runs for reelection in 2023 - 30%.”

The Louisville Democratic Party made a $5,000 donation to the St. Jerome church in Fancy Farm in its absence.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People not wearing masks were not being denied entry or being told to leave either by the...
Visitors ignore ‘No mask, no entry’ rule at Kentucky Expo Center
An 18-month-old baby was run over by a lawn mower nearly a month ago and is now recovering at...
Elizabethtown baby loses leg after lawnmower accident
Coretta Hale, 26, from Louisville was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with...
Woman arrested in connection to shooting death of man in Wilder Park
A serious injury collision was reported at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin...
Driver sent to hospital after being rescued by officers from burning vehicle
The shooting was called in around 11:15 a.m. Saturday to the 4300 block of Taylor Boulevard.
Man shot multiple times in Iroquois neighborhood, police investigating

Latest News

Rodman has spent the last couple of days with Shirley’s family during some of the worst moments...
‘We’ve had enough tragedy’: Fallen LMPD officer’s father says loss of Deputy Shirley is heartbreaking
The American Academy of Pediatrics said that while severe illness appears to be rare among...
‘History will repeat itself’: Delta variant brings concern as students head back to school
Ricardo Civil
Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again
Elizabethtown police officers fired up the grills for the community.
Elizabethtown police hosts 'Cookout with a Cop' event
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, August 8, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, August 8, 2021