Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Hot and humid today; storm chances follow

Another hot and humid day Sunday!
Another hot and humid day Sunday!
By Justin Logan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • TODAY: Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s
  • RAIN CHANCES: Daily threat for scattered storms starting Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for another hot and humid day! Expect a partly sunny sky with an even smaller storm chance than Saturday. Most of the area will once again stay dry. Highs will reach into the lower 90s.

Tonight will be warm and a little more humid than previous nights with lows in the low to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

An upper level disturbance moves through the region on Monday bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms. With increased clouds and some rain, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler with highs near 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms will still be possible into Monday night, especially during the evening hours. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the mid 70s.

The heat and humidity continue this week, but scattered showers and storms will be possible each day, which should keep temperatures from getting too hot.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People not wearing masks were not being denied entry or being told to leave either by the...
Visitors ignore ‘No mask, no entry’ rule at Kentucky Expo Center
An 18-month-old baby was run over by a lawn mower nearly a month ago and is now recovering at...
Elizabethtown baby loses leg after lawnmower accident
Coretta Hale, 26, from Louisville was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with...
Woman arrested in connection to shooting death of man in Wilder Park
A serious injury collision was reported at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin...
Driver sent to hospital after being rescued by officers from burning vehicle
The shooting was called in around 11:15 a.m. Saturday to the 4300 block of Taylor Boulevard.
Man shot multiple times in Iroquois neighborhood, police investigating

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday night, August 7, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday night, August 7, 2021
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/3
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/3
VIDEO: WAVE 3 News Weather App Alerts
VIDEO: WAVE 3 News Weather App Alerts
A hazy sunrise captured on the WAVE 3 News SkyTrack camera.
Behind the Forecast: How wildfire smoke can be dangerous to your health