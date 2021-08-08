FORECAST: Hot and humid today; storm chances follow

WEATHER HEADLINES

TODAY: Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s

RAIN CHANCES: Daily threat for scattered storms starting Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for another hot and humid day! Expect a partly sunny sky with an even smaller storm chance than Saturday. Most of the area will once again stay dry. Highs will reach into the lower 90s.

Tonight will be warm and a little more humid than previous nights with lows in the low to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

An upper level disturbance moves through the region on Monday bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms. With increased clouds and some rain, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler with highs near 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms will still be possible into Monday night, especially during the evening hours. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the mid 70s.

The heat and humidity continue this week, but scattered showers and storms will be possible each day, which should keep temperatures from getting too hot.

