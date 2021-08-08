FORECAST: Storms kick off a new week

WEATHER HEADLINES

MONDAY: Storms likely at times, some strong

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Scattered storms possible

NEXT WEEKEND: Dry, cooler and less humid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated showers will fizzle out this evening leaving us with a few clouds. A chance of showers and storms returns to the forecast after midnight as a fading complex of storms moves east. It will be warm and humid with lows in the 70s.

An upper level disturbance moves through the region on Monday bringing showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds. With increased clouds and rain around, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

Showers and storms will still be possible Monday evening before tapering off during the overnight. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast on Tuesday, but the coverage will be less than Monday. That will allow temperatures to heat back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

An unsettled weather pattern Wednesday through Friday with the daily chance of showers and storms. A cold front sweeps through late Friday night bringing an end to the rain and dropping the humidity and temperatures for the weekend.

