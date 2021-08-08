Greater Clark County Schools parents speak out on COVID spike

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Allison Miller and her family have started a 14-day lockdown after her 4-year-old son came into contact with the virus at Franklin Square Elementary.

“Thursday in the morning is when I got a call that he was in close contact, and we needed to go home and quarantine for 14 days,” Greater Clark County Schools parent Allison Miller said.

Miller said the family of three had to quarantine last year because they had COVID. Now she and her husband are vaccinated and again finding themselves stuck at home.

Over the weekend, a notice was sent out by the school district announcing masks would be mandatory after an uptick in student cases.

“It’s not too bad just because, I don’t know if we have become desensitized,” Miller said. “We have some wonderful neighbors who have dropped stuff off. Gabe has a little buddy that has dropped off a bag of things for him to do at home.”

The Millers are not alone. Greater Clark County Schools reported more than 1,100 kids are also quarantining, after more than 70 positive cases were confirmed in the district.

While Donna Reed’s family is not having to quarantine, she said the district’s current positivity rate is not stopping her from sending her children to class.

“They sent out messages this weekend outside of their class time reassuring us they are doing everything,” Reed said. “That they are putting more distance between students, that they are enforcing masks.”

Prior to this spike in cases, the district’s mask policy strongly encouraged mask wear inside of buildings.

Starting Monday, masks are required for all staff and students regardless of vaccination status.

“The teachers are on the forefront here and they are protecting your kids every single day,” Reed said.

The Millers said until their son can go back to school, he’s learning from home.

“The teacher has been amazing,” Miller said. “They sent home a little packet the day of when we picked him up and they had a paper talking about when we could return to school.”

Both mothers said they are glad the district is adjusting protocols and they both approve of how the district is handling the spike in cases.

