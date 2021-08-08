Support Local Businesses
Lou City comes alive in second half to top Sporting KC II

Louisville City FC(Louisville City FC)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Leading one-nil at intermission, Louisville City FC came on strong in the second half and rolled past Sporting KC II by a final count of four to one on Saturday night in front of 10, 470 fans at Lynn Family Stadium.

Just before halftime, the home team rang up the first goal of the match as Jorge Gonzalez scored on an assist by Corben Bone.

The visitors recorded their only goal of the match to even the game one-one. But then just minutes later, Brian Ownby put the boys in purple in front on a header off a corner kick. Four minutes later and in the 75th minute Ownby assisted on a Cameron Lancaster header and Lou City jumped out in front 3 to one.

Jimmy McLaughlin capped off the scoring with a goal in extra time.

Lou City dominated the stats, coming up with 18 shots to just 4 for Sporting KC.

Louisville’s next match comes Saturday August 14 at 7:30 P.M. when they host FC Tulsa.

