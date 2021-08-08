Support Local Businesses
Louisville musician killed in shooting inspires recording studio hoping to halt gun violence

By Faith King
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year ago, a rising star and anti-gun violence advocate was killed in cold blood.

A music studio in downtown Louisville is now helping to keep his name alive, hoping to slow down the gun violence in the city.

19-year-old Jonah Ware was gunned down in the Chickasaw neighborhood on August 7 last year, just 5 days before his birthday.

On Saturday, Jonah’s family released birthday balloons at his gravesite before visiting Visceral City Studios, a creative content house that opened in honor of Jonah.

Owner and CEO of the studio, Gregory Redmond met Jonah just a few months before he was killed.

“This studio, I wouldn’t even have it if it wasn’t for him,” Redmond said.

Redmond said he wants to show young people, there’s more to life than the streets. The studio consists of photographers, music artists, engineers and more.

“It’s more to life than what you think you’re trapped in and in due time if you work towards better, in due time you can get there,” Redmond added.

Jonah’s mother, Montoya, said for the past 365 days, her focus has been to keep her son’s name alive.

“Everyday’s different, it’s never to be determined,” Montoya said. “Some days I don’t, I don’t know how I’m going to wake up.”

Montoya said her son was an advocate for keeping guns off of the streets and said he promised her he wouldn’t lose his life to gun violence. Although she’s still searching for answers and wants justice, Montoya said she’s happy Jonah’s name is being spread in a positive way.

On Thursday, Jonah would have been 21 years old.

The studio is hosting a grand opening event on August 28 at 1:00 p.m. Redmond said anyone in the community is invited.

