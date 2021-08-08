Support Local Businesses
Man awaiting rape trial accused of raping again

Ricardo Civil
Ricardo Civil(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who records show has a rape trial this October in Knox County, has been arrested again for rape in Evansville.

Ricardo Civil, 24, was arrested Saturday.

According to the affidavit, the victim met Civil on a dating app.

She told police she wanted him to drive her to downtown Evansville, but instead, he drove her to an apartment she thought was near Washington Avenue.

The victim said, while she was raped, she believed Civil took a video.

Officers say when questioned, Civil asked for a lawyer.

They say a search warrant of his apartment on Henning Avenue turned up several pieces of evidence consistent with the victim’s story.

Civil is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

