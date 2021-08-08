Support Local Businesses
Man shot in Klondike neighborhood, police investigating

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Klondike Lane near the intersection of Hikes Lane...
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Klondike Lane near the intersection of Hikes Lane around 12 p.m. Sunday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital after being shot in the Klondike neighborhood Sunday afternoon, Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Klondike Lane near the intersection of Hikes Lane around 12 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

Investigation into the shooting revealed the victim, a man whose age has not yet been determined, was shot at the location and then driven to the Speedway gas station at Breckenridge and Hikes Lane seeking assistance.

From there, the victim was sent to University Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

