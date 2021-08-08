One person shot and killed overnight in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed one man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, calls came in for a shooting at the 3300 block of Utah Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found one man on scene, believed to be in his 20s to 30s, who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There are currently no arrests in the case. LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Police are also investigating three additional shootings early Sunday morning that sent multiple people to the hospital, including one man in serious condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.