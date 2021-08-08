Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

One person shot and killed overnight in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Calls came in for a shooting at the 3300 block of Utah Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
Calls came in for a shooting at the 3300 block of Utah Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday.(Gray News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed one man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, calls came in for a shooting at the 3300 block of Utah Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found one man on scene, believed to be in his 20s to 30s, who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There are currently no arrests in the case. LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Police are also investigating three additional shootings early Sunday morning that sent multiple people to the hospital, including one man in serious condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People not wearing masks were not being denied entry or being told to leave either by the...
Visitors ignore ‘No mask, no entry’ rule at Kentucky Expo Center
An 18-month-old baby was run over by a lawn mower nearly a month ago and is now recovering at...
Elizabethtown baby loses leg after lawnmower accident
Coretta Hale, 26, from Louisville was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with...
Woman arrested in connection to shooting death of man in Wilder Park
A serious injury collision was reported at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin...
Driver sent to hospital after being rescued by officers from burning vehicle
The shooting was called in around 11:15 a.m. Saturday to the 4300 block of Taylor Boulevard.
Man shot multiple times in Iroquois neighborhood, police investigating

Latest News

Three separate early-morning shootings in Louisville on Sunday are being investigated by...
LMPD: 3 separate early-morning shootings sends multiple victims to hospital
The event was started seven years ago to raise awareness about the dangers of heat stroke.
15-year-old killed by heat stroke remembered at 5K run
A new place for furry friends and their owners to kick back, relax and have some fun is now...
Club K9 grand opening ‘cuts the leash’ on free roaming dog bar
The Louisville Zoo said Fitz is only the second elephant born within the zoo in its 50-year...
Happy birthday! Louisville Zoo celebrates as Fitz the elephant turns 2