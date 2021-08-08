Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold

United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during the gold medal match in women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

The victory allowed U.S. coach Karch Kiraly to join China’s Lang Ping as the second person to win gold as a player in volleyball and then lead a country to gold as coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and ‘88. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

Serbia beat South Korea for the bronze medal.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People not wearing masks were not being denied entry or being told to leave either by the...
Visitors ignore ‘No mask, no entry’ rule at Kentucky Expo Center
An 18-month-old baby was run over by a lawn mower nearly a month ago and is now recovering at...
Elizabethtown baby loses leg after lawnmower accident
A serious injury collision was reported at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin...
Driver sent to hospital after being rescued by officers from burning vehicle
Coretta Hale, 26, from Louisville was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with...
Woman arrested in connection to shooting death of man in Wilder Park
The shooting was called in around 11:15 a.m. Saturday to the 4300 block of Taylor Boulevard.
Man shot multiple times in Iroquois neighborhood, police investigating

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday night, August 7, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday night, August 7, 2021
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing the end of a state impeachment inquiry.
Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case
Lynn Keene (left) was found dead in her basement, encased in concrete. Officers were searching...
Missing elderly woman found encased in concrete at home