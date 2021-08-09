Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

2 dead in murder-suicide in Corydon

The shooting was reported around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Corydon Police Department chief Matt...
The shooting was reported around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Corydon Police Department chief Matt Kitterman said.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) – Two people died in what police said was a murder-suicide inside a home in Corydon.

The shooting was reported around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Corydon Police Department chief Matt Kitterman said.

Kitterman said a preliminary autopsy showed the man shot the woman, then shot himself.

The names of the man and woman involved have not been released.

Police said no one else was home at the time of the shooting.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on...
LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Klondike Lane near the intersection of Hikes Lane...
Man shot in Klondike neighborhood, police investigating
KSP said officers responded to a collision on I-71 near mile marker 41 around 9:11 p.m. Saturday.
Deadly collision on I-71 in Carroll County kills 1, injures 2
An eviction sit out after tenant did not pay rent.
‘I don’t have anywhere to go’: A look into Louisville’s eviction crisis
Calls came in for a shooting at the 3300 block of Utah Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
One person shot and killed overnight in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Latest News

The investigation into Deputy Brandon Shirley’s death is getting top priority.
LMPD, FBI and ATF offer reward in case of slain Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy
An innocent man spent nearly a decade in prison for a crime he did not commit.
Prosecutors want the right suspect in prison for 1993 murder case
Two varsity football events have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Jeffersonville High School cancels scrimmage, season opener due to player quarantines
Pastor Timothy Findley, a candidate for Louisville Metro mayor, announced that his plan for his...
Louisville mayoral candidate promises commitment to free universal Pre-K