2 dead in murder-suicide in Corydon

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) – Two people died in what police said was a murder-suicide inside a home in Corydon.

The shooting was reported around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Corydon Police Department chief Matt Kitterman said.

Kitterman said a preliminary autopsy showed the man shot the woman, then shot himself.

The names of the man and woman involved have not been released.

Police said no one else was home at the time of the shooting.

