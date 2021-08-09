Police: 14-year-old with serious medical condition taken from Cincinnati Children’s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Norwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Ja-Nialah Tolbert.

Tolbert was last seen at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Monday around 6 a.m.

Norwood Lt. Ron Murphy says Tolbert was at Children’s getting treatment for a common, but serious, medical condition. An adult relative then removed her from the hospital, despite a warning from doctors that leaving could put Tolbert’s life at risk.

“It’s the first time in my career I’ve heard of this,” Murphy said.

Murphy says police did speak to the family member who removed Tolbert from the hospital.

“She says she doesn’t know where she’s at,” Murphy said.

Tolbert was not at her Norwood home when police checked on Monday. Lt. Murphy said they also checked other hospitals, but could not locate her.

Police say her condition could rapidly deteriorate in a matter of days.

“She’s in serious danger of suffering possibly a life-threatening illness and not making it,” Murphy said. “She’s been in treatment for a while, so I just pray that she’s found soon so she doesn’t get any worse.”

Tolbert is described as 5′3″ and 177 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, a black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

Depending on the situation, Murphy says criminal charges are possible, but they hope it does not come to that.

‘She’s not in any trouble at all,” Murphy said. “Nobody at this point is in any trouble. So just reach out to us, let us know where she’s at.”

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Hamilton County Emergency Communications at 513.825.2280.

