Brooke Forde returns to Lakeside with silver medal from Tokyo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lakeside is where it all started for Brooke Forde, so less than a week after returning from Tokyo with her silver medal, where else would she be?

The line started forming early. All those impressionable young swimmers who watched her in the pool in Tokyo, now not only get to get a picture and an autograph from Brooke Forde the Olympian, they even got to take pictures with her silver medal on.

“Yeah, I actually just flipped back in my photo album and found a picture of me getting Caroline Burckle’s autograph after she got home from the Olympics, which is like a cool, full circle moment, to think that I’m now the one giving autographs to these little Lakeside kids,” Brooke said. “It’s just really cool, cause, yeah, I remember being in their footsteps and thinking that was so amazing and that could never be me and then here I am on the other side, it’s pretty special.”

Her parents recall that day in 2008 as well.

“I remember very clearly, Caroline Burckle sitting right there, where Brooke’s sitting and signing things and our kids coming up and getting things signed by Caroline in 2008 and now here we are 13 years later,” Brooke’s dad, Pat, said. “That does show though that Lakeside does perpetuates this, we make Olympians here.”

“At the point that we were getting those autographs, we never really thought that the tables would be turned, but it’s pretty exciting to be in that company,” Brooke’s mom, Tricia, said.

The young swimmers lit up when they put the medal over their head. Who knows, maybe one of them will be on the other side of that table in seven or 11 years.

“These are kids that they swam with and saw everyday in and out of the pool, everything, so it makes it more real,” Lakeside head coach Mike DeBoor said. “I think that’s the same thing that happened with Brooke or with Clark (Burckle) and Caroline and Rachel (Komisarz) kind of started that and I think even the whole tradition of the club, that it makes it closer to home, easier I guess to envision.”

Brooke says she’ll swim one more year at Stanford and then that’s it, she has no plans to point to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I’m not swimming until 2024,” Brooke said emphatically. “I could see the appeal of it though, when I was there. It was so fun, like I would love to do it again, but I also have other things I want to do. I have school things I want to finish up.”

“She’s got plans, she’s definitely got plans,” Pat said. “It’s been a great run, but a long run, and just getting through that pandemic and getting to the Olympic Trials was tough, and you make the team and that’s her lifetime swimming highlight and now go have one more really fun year of college swimming and then go on with your life. She’s got her undergraduate degree in human biology. She’s going to get her Masters in epidemiology and then go do a lot of things.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.