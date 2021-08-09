Support Local Businesses
Bullitt County, Oldham County schools to require masks

Bullitt County Public Schools and Oldham County Schools announced universal mask mandates for all students and staff.(WCJB)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two more school districts have voted for universal mask requirements to begin the school year.

Bullitt County Public Schools board of education unanimously voted in favor of the mask mandate during a meeting Monday evening.

The first day of school for Bullitt County is August 10.

Later on Monday, the Oldham County School board approved universal masking for all students and staff while in OCS buildings and on school buses for the first three weeks of school.

Read the full statement from Oldham County School superintendent Dr. Jason Radford below:

Due to rising COVID-19 cases within Oldham County and upon recommendation from the Oldham County Board of Health, our Board voted to begin the year with a mask requirement for all students and staff while inside school buildings and on school buses.

This is not the way we wanted to begin the school year, but we have always said we would revise our plan if necessary, and our Board of Health, through the Oldham County Health Department, advises us to adjust our plan.

We continue to collaborate with our local health officials, and together we are hopeful this mask requirement is temporary and that we can go back to our original plan of mask recommendation as soon as data shows the county moving in the right direction. This mask requirement will be reviewed every three weeks.

Thank you for your continued flexibility and for helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

Respectfully,

Dr. Jason Radford

Oldham County Schools’ first day is August 11.

Jefferson County Public Schools voted on a universal mask mandate back in July for its upcoming school year.

