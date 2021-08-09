Bullitt County Public Schools board unanimously votes for mask mandate

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Public Schools announced all students and staff will be required to wear masks for the upcoming school year.

The board of education unanimously voted in favor of the mask mandate during a meeting Monday night.

The move mirrors a mandate set by Jefferson County Public Schools, which was voted on back in July for its upcoming school year.

BCPS’ first day is Tuesday, August 10.

