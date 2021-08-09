Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Bullitt County Public Schools board unanimously votes for mask mandate

The upcoming school year for all students of Bullitt County Public Schools will now begin...
The upcoming school year for all students of Bullitt County Public Schools will now begin utilizing remote learning.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Public Schools announced all students and staff will be required to wear masks for the upcoming school year.

The board of education unanimously voted in favor of the mask mandate during a meeting Monday night.

The move mirrors a mandate set by Jefferson County Public Schools, which was voted on back in July for its upcoming school year.

BCPS’ first day is Tuesday, August 10.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on...
LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Klondike Lane near the intersection of Hikes Lane...
Man shot in Klondike neighborhood, police investigating
An eviction sit out after tenant did not pay rent.
‘I don’t have anywhere to go’: A look into Louisville’s eviction crisis
KSP said officers responded to a collision on I-71 near mile marker 41 around 9:11 p.m. Saturday.
Deadly collision on I-71 in Carroll County kills 1, injures 2
Calls came in for a shooting at the 3300 block of Utah Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
One person shot and killed overnight in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Latest News

When EMTs saw Ta’neasha Chappell at Jackson County Jail, they knew something was wrong...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
Patients were instructed to wait in their cars instead of the waiting room.
Norton Healthcare expands COVID testing after increased demand
A rise in cases forced Greater Clark County Schools to adjust its mask policy over the weekend.
Fear of unknown plagues some GCCS students as mask mandate is reinforced
Teachers and staff at Atkinson Elementary School met Monday morning to put the finishing...
JCPS teachers, staff prepare classrooms for first day of school
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying