Cards kickoff camp with open practice

Cards kickoff practice for 2021 season(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With fans lining the field on a sun drenched Sunday morning, UofL football players practiced for the first time.

The two hour session included among it’s viewers, UofL vice president of athletics Vince Tyra, former Cards star and current ESPN Radio host Marques Maybin, 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Luke Hancock and former Buffalo Bills All-Pro Eric Wood.

“That was awesome too, to be able to see people at the practice there,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “It felt normal, it felt like before the pandemic, it really did, out there on the field. Our guys have been putting great work in, really ‚since we got back in January. Finally to be back here and practice, what a great feeling. I love this sport of football, I started when I was 7 years old and to be able to come out here in the fall and start camp and to practice, it’s awesome. What a great group. I’m really excited about this team and excited about guys. They’re fun to be around, they go hard, they care about each other.”

There is not a quarterback battle in camp. Malik Cunningham has solidified his status as the Cards starter.

“I thought today, he just had a lot of confidence out there,” Satterfield said. “He felt very comfortable in what he was trying to do, distribute the football. I thought he made great decisions today. He’s running the show, and that leadership part has really, really gained throughout the last six months.”

The Cards kickoff the 2021 season on September 4 at 8 p.m. against Ole Miss in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

